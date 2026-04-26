Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance reaffirmed — UNP reported upside to consensus (adjusted EPS $2.93, revenue ~$6.22B) and reiterated its full‑year outlook, with management highlighting efficiency gains and record net income that support near‑term earnings visibility. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and guidance reaffirmed — UNP reported upside to consensus (adjusted EPS $2.93, revenue ~$6.22B) and reiterated its full‑year outlook, with management highlighting efficiency gains and record net income that support near‑term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets and ratings — Multiple firms raised price targets or reiterated buy/neutral views after the upbeat quarter, signaling Wall Street is repricing UNP higher on execution and pricing power. Benzinga: Analyst Note

Analysts lifting targets and ratings — Multiple firms raised price targets or reiterated buy/neutral views after the upbeat quarter, signaling Wall Street is repricing UNP higher on execution and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Merger optionality resurfacing — Management said a revised regulatory filing for the proposed Norfolk Southern acquisition is imminent, keeping upside from potential synergies and deal progress in play. That comment has supported optimistic positioning. QuiverQuant: Deal Progress

Merger optionality resurfacing — Management said a revised regulatory filing for the proposed Norfolk Southern acquisition is imminent, keeping upside from potential synergies and deal progress in play. That comment has supported optimistic positioning. Positive Sentiment: Momentum drove a 52‑week high — The combination of the beat, guidance affirmation and deal commentary pushed UNP to fresh highs earlier this week, reflecting strong sentiment among growth/value investors. American Banking News: 12‑Month High

Momentum drove a 52‑week high — The combination of the beat, guidance affirmation and deal commentary pushed UNP to fresh highs earlier this week, reflecting strong sentiment among growth/value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts available — The full Q1 call and transcripts provide detail on freight mix, pricing, merger prep and cost items for investors doing due diligence. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights

Earnings call/transcripts available — The full Q1 call and transcripts provide detail on freight mix, pricing, merger prep and cost items for investors doing due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Fuel costs threaten margins — Management warned that higher fuel prices will pressure margins, a near‑term headwind that could erode some of the beat if fuel/operating costs accelerate. MSN: Fuel Headwind

Fuel costs threaten margins — Management warned that higher fuel prices will pressure margins, a near‑term headwind that could erode some of the beat if fuel/operating costs accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and execution risks on the merger remain — The STB previously found the initial filing incomplete and merger‑related costs hit results; regulatory timing and potential additional remediation remain material risks that can re‑rate the stock if progress stalls. QuiverQuant: Regulatory Update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $269.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.53 and a one year high of $274.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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