Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,549 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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