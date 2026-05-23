Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,738 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $276.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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