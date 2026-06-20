Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,233 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $286,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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