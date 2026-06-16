Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,029 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.13. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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