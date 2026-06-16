Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,193 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.6% of Cynosure Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cynosure Group LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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