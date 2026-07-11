Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,708 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $287.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.94. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $288.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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