Union Savings Bank Invests $1.03 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.90 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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