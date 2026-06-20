Union Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,293 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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