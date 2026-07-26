Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

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United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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