Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here