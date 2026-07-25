Unisphere Establishment Has $278.87 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Unisphere Establishment trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.3% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.12% of Linde worth $278,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

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Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $512.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $548.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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