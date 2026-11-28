Unisphere Establishment reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,900 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 215,800 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.2% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.22% of Republic Services worth $138,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,307 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 324,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.89 per share, with a total value of $72,396,900.90. Following the purchase, the insider owned 117,058,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,091,156,583.16. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 3,400 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,298,304. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,871,917 shares of company stock worth $639,510,985 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $253.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $256.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $244.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc. provides waste collection, recycling and environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers. Its services include collecting and transporting waste, operating transfer stations and landfills, and processing recyclable materials. The company also offers environmental solutions, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and treatment services. Republic Services operates primarily across the United States. Founded in 1998, Republic Services is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

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