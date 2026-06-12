UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 71,472 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $108.97 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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