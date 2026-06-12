UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,728 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $322.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.09 and a 12 month high of $416.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Adobe Reports Record Q2 Results

Adobe posted record second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above expectations, while also raising full-year FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance. Management said AI tool adoption and higher subscription spending are supporting results. Positive Sentiment: The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Reuters: Adobe raises annual revenue forecast, CFO to exit

The company’s updated outlook topped Wall Street estimates for both Q3 and FY2026, suggesting Adobe still sees room for stronger revenue and profit growth even after a challenging year. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Adobe pauses price hikes for short-term AI push

Adobe is shifting toward a freemium AI strategy and pausing price hikes for now, aiming to boost user growth and engagement in the near term, but this could delay ARR expansion. Negative Sentiment: Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Adobe Stock Drops As CFO Dan Durn Resigns

Shares are being weighed down by the sudden departure of CFO Dan Durn, adding to investor concerns about leadership stability as Adobe is also navigating CEO succession plans. Negative Sentiment: Broker reaction was cautious after earnings, with Stifel downgrading Adobe and cutting its price target, reflecting skepticism that the AI push will quickly translate into sustained growth. Stifel Downgrades Adobe Stock

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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