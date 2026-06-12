UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,723 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 531,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,635,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 351,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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