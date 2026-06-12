UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $32.01 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in AppLovin were worth $32,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 285,758 shares of company stock valued at $136,333,079 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

View Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Trading Down 2.9%

APP opened at $478.57 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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