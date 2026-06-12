UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $69.47 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,078 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Welltower worth $69,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $211.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.97 and a 52 week high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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