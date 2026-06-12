UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 124,258 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 124,258 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

GILD stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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