UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,106 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in McKesson were worth $32,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $788.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $799.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,212. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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