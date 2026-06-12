UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 34,506 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $56,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $339.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $270.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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