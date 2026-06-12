UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $72,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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