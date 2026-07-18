United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,441 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after buying an additional 1,060,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,888,000 after buying an additional 726,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 720,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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