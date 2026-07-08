United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,596 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 6.9%

LRCX opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $329.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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