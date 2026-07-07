United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 587 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $91.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,733.53. The company had a trading volume of 850,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The company has a market capitalization of $681.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,668.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,854.12.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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