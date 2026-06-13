United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes $983,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE GEV opened at $940.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.73. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.21 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here