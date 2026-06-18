United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,370 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of United Natural Foods worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.33. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 0.81.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.38.

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United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Further Reading

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