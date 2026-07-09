United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Holdings Raised by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,657 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.85.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.8%

UPS opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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