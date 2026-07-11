United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,251 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Positive Sentiment: UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Article Title

UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares.

Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Article Title

Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Neutral Sentiment: UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Article Title

UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General flagged UPS’s air cargo contract with USPS, urging a re-evaluation over volume-guarantee risks and even possible termination if issues are not addressed, which adds uncertainty around parcel volumes and contract revenue. Article Title

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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