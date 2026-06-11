United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,332 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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