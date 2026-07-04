United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Holdings Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,834 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Shrier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after buying an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.85.

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United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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