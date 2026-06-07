United Rentals, Inc. $URI Position Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.30% of United Rentals worth $2,192,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after purchasing an additional 193,416 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,013.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6%

URI stock opened at $1,067.62 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $682.08 and a 12-month high of $1,091.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $885.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $852.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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