United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,721 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,130.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,124.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,096.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,029.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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