United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 1,667.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 324,503 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.55% of United Rentals worth $278,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $947.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $693.78 and a 1-year high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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