United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Bought by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 6,354.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,329 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $920.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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