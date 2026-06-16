United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,082.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The business's 50 day moving average is $927.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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