United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,603 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.3% during the first quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearwave Capital LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Rentals Trading Down 3.9%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,056.25 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.59 and a 12-month high of $1,143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,022.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $896.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,119.69.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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