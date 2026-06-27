United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Holdings Decreased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $1,123.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $986.77 and a 200-day moving average of $881.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,070.50.

View Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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