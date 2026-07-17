United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Holdings Lessened by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,073.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,039.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $909.48.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,131.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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