United Southern Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.5% of United Southern Bank Trust Department's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $155,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Union Gaming Research reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,951,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,433,822. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock worth $111,797,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $550.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Why AMD Stock Fell Today

AMD’s underlying business remains a supportive factor: its latest quarterly results beat analyst expectations, data-center revenue nearly doubled, and the company forecast roughly $17 billion in sales for the current quarter. Negative Sentiment: A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. AMD registers up to 337 million shares for resale tied to OpenAI, Meta warrants

A filing registered up to 336.9 million AMD shares for potential resale, tied to strategic arrangements and other transactions. AMD is not issuing those shares in a new stock sale through the filing, but the prospect of additional shares becoming available may create an overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns also include a short-seller report raising questions about AMD’s China exposure and potential export-control scrutiny. Law firms announced investigations into investor claims; these announcements are not findings of wrongdoing. Is AMD's Stock in Trouble After a Concerning Short-Seller Report?

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and adaptive computing solutions. Its products serve data center, personal computing, gaming, embedded and other markets. AMD is a fabless chip designer, relying on third-party manufacturing partners to produce its semiconductors. The company's product portfolio includes EPYC server processors, Ryzen desktop and laptop processors, Radeon graphics products, Instinct accelerators for data center computing, and adaptive chips and systems used in embedded applications.

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