UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $421.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Barclays raises UnitedHealth price target

Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Wall Street sees more room to run

Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance momentum stock article

Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. House passes FECA accountability bill

Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged that UnitedHealth’s CFO warned that cost pressures are still not fully solved, suggesting that margin concerns could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. CFO warning after earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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