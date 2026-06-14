UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Cut by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 166,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $370.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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