UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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