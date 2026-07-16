UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $434.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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