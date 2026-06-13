UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UNH opened at $408.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.85. The company has a market cap of $370.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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