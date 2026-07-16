UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,088,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,729,785,000 after purchasing an additional 931,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $417.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $402.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.04. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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