UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 931,037 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,729,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of UNH opened at $417.33 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $402.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $434.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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