UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,006 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,294,367,000 after buying an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Barclays raises UnitedHealth price target

Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Wall Street sees more room to run

Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance momentum stock article

Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. House passes FECA accountability bill

Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged that UnitedHealth’s CFO warned that cost pressures are still not fully solved, suggesting that margin concerns could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. CFO warning after earnings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $421.84 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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