UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $384.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.51. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $438.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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