UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 71,430 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,006 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,294,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

UNH stock opened at $416.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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